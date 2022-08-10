Seal Coating Operations Planned in Venango County

​The northwest region of the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is announcing seal coat operations on various roadways in southeastern Venango County.

Crews from PennDOT's Venango County maintenance facility will be placing the surface treatment on Route 322 between the Clarion-Venango county line in Rockland Township to the intersection with Horsecreek Road in Cranberry Township. Work is expected to start August 11, 2022 and take three days to complete, weather permitting.

Once complete, similar work will be done on other state-owned roadways in that portion of the county, including Route 38 between the Clarion-Venango county line and the intersection with Shot Gun Club Road in Richland Township.

Motorists should be alert for lane closures controlled by flaggers, pilot vehicles, and possible stopped traffic.

Seal coating, commonly known as "oil and chip," is used to extend the life of roadways an additional three to five years by sealing the surface to keep water out while also increasing roadway traction.

The operation includes sweeping the roadway of debris, spraying oil then stone on the roadway, rolling the surface once it is cured, and sweeping up loose stones.

Generally, it takes at least two days for the stones to fully bond into the hardened asphalt. Drivers should lower their speeds on roadways during this time.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

