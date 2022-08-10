Meeting Notice: MDA Spay and Neuter Grants Program Advisory Board

August 10, 2022

Annapolis, MD – The Advisory Board of the Maryland Department of Agriculture’s Spay and Neuter Grants Program will meet on Friday, August 19, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. This will be a virtual meeting held via Google Meet. Agenda items include general Board business.

For more information please contact the Program Coordinator Jen Swanson at 410-841-5766 or jen.swanson@maryland.gov.

