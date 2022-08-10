Submit Release
Ronin 3 To Be Memorialized in World Premiere Performance by The President’s Own Orchestra This Month

ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marines from 3rd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, also known as the ‘Darkhorse Battalion’ are set to be memorialized in music in a world-premiere performance on August 20 at The Rachel Schlesinger Center for the Arts, VA.

Ronin 3: The Battle for Sangin film series focuses on the true story of Ronin 3 Marines who were sent to restore security in a Taliban stronghold during a seven-month deployment spanning from 2010-2011. While in Sangin, located in the Helmand province of Afghanistan, the unit experienced one of the most dangerous battles of the Afghanistan war and is considered the most deadly.

“The fight over there needs to be chronicled just like any war. It was just an incredible time of bravery, of courage,” expresses director Jeanne McKinney.

Some of the Marines in the aforementioned combat unit have been honored for their dedication and sacrifice to America. Lance Corporal Irvin M. Ceniceros, who died during the battle, was awarded a Silver Star for his bravery and spirit, and Sergeant Dan Robert was awarded Military Times ‘Marine of the Year’ in 2017.

This free, public concert premiering the music of Ronin 3: A Heroes Tribute, is based on the story of Darkhorse Marines and is sure to be well-worth your while. Award-winning film composer Alan Williams composed the masterpiece film score suite that will be performed. The score was created exclusively for Ronin 3 and The President's Own (TPO) orchestra. Both offer world-class talent; TPO has some of the finest musicians on the planet who wear the USMC uniform.

“Alan has composed a stunningly beautiful musical tribute to the heroism, dedication to duty and brotherhood of these Marines,” Col Jason Fettig, Director and Commanding Officer, U.S. Marine Band praises. “We are grateful to have the opportunity to then turn the notes we make in concert from these pages into the soundtrack that will accompany this very special film about these brave warriors. Music is one of the most powerful tools in illuminating the human experience, and it is always our distinct privilege to have Marines making the music to honor Marines,” he continues.

The Ronin 3 suite will be played with other TPO selections. The concert is at the Rachel Schlesinger Center for the Arts hall on the Campus of Northern Virginia Community College in Alexandria, VA at 7:30pm. No tickets required - general admission, open seating.

The Rachel Schlesinger Performance Hall was named after Rachel M. Schlesinger, a violinist for the Arlington Symphony. The center includes the Mary Collier Baker Theater, which holds up to 981 people, as well as the Margaret W. and Joseph L. Fisher Art Gallery, and is used for concerts, conferences, among other events.

