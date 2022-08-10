JDM School of Dance Celebrates 10 years with a Free Community Event
The studio is offering free dance classes during the August 27th eventMCKINNEY, TX, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JDM School of Dance is celebrating its 10th anniversary with a free community event on Saturday, August 27th, from 3-5 pm. The birthday celebration will include free dance classes, meet and greets with the staff, a balloon artist, face painting, games and more. There will also be a special surprise revealed.
JDM founder Julie Dickens has been teaching dance for over fifteen years. In that time, she has taught thousands of students and helped them to fall in love with dance. Julie's passion for dance is evident in everything she does; her students are better dancers because of it. Dickens believes that dance should be something that brings joy to those who participate in it. She strives to create a positive and supportive environment in her studio so that her students can learn and grow as dancers.
"It's not just about teaching dance steps — it's about helping kids grow as little human beings," Dickens said. "We focus on teaching the many benefits of dance: confidence-building, teamwork, health and wellness, focus, and more to set up children for success."
JDM offers dance training in all genres of dance in a healthy and nurturing environment for children of all ages and abilities in McKinney and surrounding cities. Whether dancing for recreation or pursuing a career in dance, anyone can benefit from the discipline of learning proper technique and expanding their knowledge of the art form. JDM strives to maintain an enjoyable learning environment by offering a variety of classes taught by experienced instructors who are knowledgeable in their field. Dancers can find joy and satisfaction in learning new steps, improving their skills, performing for an audience, or simply moving their bodies to music.
For more information about JDM Dance Studio, visit JDMschoolofdance.com.
