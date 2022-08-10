Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,080 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 218,648 in the last 365 days.

Onyx Highlighted in KLAS Research’s CMS Interoperability Vendor Guide

SAFHIR identified as proven SaaS technology for payers to meet CMS mandates

KLAS is a trusted source of industry knowledge and Onyx is pleased to be included in their Research Insights,”
— Susheel Ladwa, Onyx CEO.
ELKRIDGE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- August 10, 2022: Onyx, LLC, is pleased to announce that KLAS Research -- in its necessary vendor guide -- has highlighted Onyx and its flagship product SAFHIR for health insurance payers looking to meet CMS mandates on exchanging patient data.

KLAS notes: “Onyx SAFHIR: Vendor’s parent company, NewWave, collaborated with CMS to build the Blue Button 2.0 API, which SAFHIR is modeled on. Onyx reports the product provides a full FHIR interoperability solution in Microsoft Azure. Onyx also released movemyhealthdata.com, said to be the first payer-to-payer exchange solution, connecting over 250 health plans.”

“To enable patients to securely transfer their data from payer to payer as their coverage changes, new mandates dictate that CMS-regulated payers must be able to securely exchange patient data,” writes KLAS. “Several technology vendors are available to help health plans and state agencies comply with these interoperability requirements, providing capabilities such as patient access APIs, provider directory APIs, and payer-to-payer data exchange. This vendor guide is intended to help health plans and TPAs understand the vendor technology options.”

“KLAS is a trusted source of industry knowledge and Onyx is pleased to be included in their Research Insights,” said Susheel Ladwa, Onyx CEO. “SAFHIR is in operation and a proven technology for interoperability across the payer space. We are proud to be included in KLAS’s work.”

Christopher Mills
NewWave
+1 443-756-5668
email us here

You just read:

Onyx Highlighted in KLAS Research’s CMS Interoperability Vendor Guide

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.