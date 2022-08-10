Onyx Highlighted in KLAS Research’s CMS Interoperability Vendor Guide
SAFHIR identified as proven SaaS technology for payers to meet CMS mandates
KLAS is a trusted source of industry knowledge and Onyx is pleased to be included in their Research Insights,”ELKRIDGE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- August 10, 2022: Onyx, LLC, is pleased to announce that KLAS Research -- in its necessary vendor guide -- has highlighted Onyx and its flagship product SAFHIR for health insurance payers looking to meet CMS mandates on exchanging patient data.
— Susheel Ladwa, Onyx CEO.
KLAS notes: “Onyx SAFHIR: Vendor’s parent company, NewWave, collaborated with CMS to build the Blue Button 2.0 API, which SAFHIR is modeled on. Onyx reports the product provides a full FHIR interoperability solution in Microsoft Azure. Onyx also released movemyhealthdata.com, said to be the first payer-to-payer exchange solution, connecting over 250 health plans.”
“To enable patients to securely transfer their data from payer to payer as their coverage changes, new mandates dictate that CMS-regulated payers must be able to securely exchange patient data,” writes KLAS. “Several technology vendors are available to help health plans and state agencies comply with these interoperability requirements, providing capabilities such as patient access APIs, provider directory APIs, and payer-to-payer data exchange. This vendor guide is intended to help health plans and TPAs understand the vendor technology options.”
“KLAS is a trusted source of industry knowledge and Onyx is pleased to be included in their Research Insights,” said Susheel Ladwa, Onyx CEO. “SAFHIR is in operation and a proven technology for interoperability across the payer space. We are proud to be included in KLAS’s work.”
