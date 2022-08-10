Submit Release
Detour Coming on Route 219/Bradford Bypass Work

Bradford, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that the contractor for its highway restoration project along Route 219 near Bradford plans to implement a detour on Monday, August 15. PennDOT anticipates the detour being in place for six days while the contractor restores the pavement surface at the Owens Way overpass.

This detour only impacts northbound traffic. Drivers will take the off-ramp at the Owens Way interchange, stop at the end of the ramp, and proceed back onto Route 219 northbound via the on-ramp. PennDOT advises drivers to build extra time into their travel schedules as short delays are possible.

Work will shift to the southbound lanes following the completion of work on the northbound side. PennDOT will issue a project update before that change.

Overall work on this project includes resurfacing, restoration, and rehabilitation across more than four miles of roadway. Other work includes guide rail updates, pavement markings, and miscellaneous items.

The contractor will also complete structure repairs/rehabilitation work on the bridge over Tunungwant Creek. That bridge is 357 feet long and carries an average of more than 6,700 vehicles daily.

Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc. of State College is the contractor on this $5.8 million job. All work is weather dependent. PennDOT anticipates completion by early November. It also reminds drivers to use caution in work zones, obey posted speed limits, and always buckle up.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties at www.penndot.gov/District2.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACT:  Timothy Nebgen, (814) 765-0598

 

# # #


