Federal Government Advisors Urges NASA to Put Greater Diligence into Mars Helicopter Acquisition

Federal Government Advisors

(FGA) is a Tampa-based government contract consultancy that is voicing serious concern over NASA's recent purchase of helicopters to send to Mars.

TAMPA, FLORIDA, US, August 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Federal Government Advisors (FGA) is a Tampa-based government contract consultancy that is voicing serious concern over NASA's recent purchase of helicopters to send to Mars. FGA has numerous issues taken with the acquisition and wants to help NASA not commit grave mistakes. “You can really go wrong on the purchases very quickly...first of all, we have no evidence that the helicopters sourced are even Mars-worthy nor do we feel proper due diligence has been done by NASA. This isn't a measure-twice-cut-once scenario, it's more of a 'take it to the 33rd degree of verification' cause we only have one multi-billion dollar shot to get this right. I don't want to outright accuse NASA of possibly not being concerned with waste, fraud, and abuse but they don't have the best track record”, said Autumn Smith, an executive assistant for Federal Government Advisors.

Federal Government Advisors invites NASA to take one more shot at getting a better deal on the helicopters they are sourcing for Mars. The firm believes this is an ethical and patriotic duty and it agreeing to do it solely for the benefit of their clients and not for any direct remuneration. “The moon landing didn't happen without proper planning and sourcing. They didn't just pierce the firmament without bringing the right contractors in on the operation. We can source these things and in a way that involves no favoritism except that that is mandated by law to minority-owned businesses, as well as certified small businesses”, said one of FGA's aerospace clients who chose to remain anonymous.

Federal Government Advisors can be reached at 866.443.4312 or via their website FederalGovAdvisors.com

