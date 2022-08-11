ConveyMED announces partnership with Foot Innovate

Leaders in Podcast Medical Education Video Education for Foot & Ankle Professionals

MEMPHIS, TN, USA, August 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ConveyMED, a division of Convey Pro, Inc. today announced a new partnership with Foot Innovate for the creation of a “Foot Innovate Podcast” channel. This channel, which will be available exclusively on the ConveyMED Medical Podcast App, will feature educational content to help Foot & Ankle healthcare professionals to assess best practices for surgical techniques, medical devices, treatments, and protocols.

“Foot Innovate is an innovative leader in educational content for Foot & Ankle professionals,” said Mike Donoghue, CEO of ConveyMED. “Our vision is to elevate medical podcasts as an educational medium, and the Foot Innovate library of videos and educational resources is a major addition for Foot & Ankle professionals.”

"We are pleased to make our content available on the ConveyMED medical podcast App,” said Gregory C. Berlet, MD, of Foot Innovate. “Their podcast platform enables a seamless transition from audio education to the full library of Foot Innovate videos. The learner determines the level of engagement. We don’t think this is possible with any other podcast platform.”

In this partnership, Foot Innovate seeks to expand its audience to medical podcast enthusiasts by providing audio versions of its content and leveraging the ConveyMED capabilities such as accompanying images and links to videos, which are not found on open podcast platforms. ConveyMED will be able to add to its library of exclusive Foot & Ankle educational podcasts and listeners on its platform.

About ConveyMED: ConveyMED is Medical Education for the Mobile Generation. We exist to bring educators and professional learners together on a medical podcast platform built for continuing education and provide them with the most robust podcast learning experience possible.

About Foot Innovate: Designed in 2010 by surgeons, Foot Innovate addresses the needs of healthcare professionals seeking to educate and to be educated – to deepen their clinical knowledge, gain insight into surgical options and medical devices, research, patient care, and the latest treatments. Through our members, contributors, and corporate partnerships, we offer complimentary educational assistance to physicians and healthcare professionals worldwide. Foot Innovate is the recognized leading provider of online education for the professional audience focused on foot and ankle.

