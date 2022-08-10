Submit Release
MDC to host MoNASP archery instructor certification course in Jefferson City Aug. 18

Jefferson City, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is offering a certification course for teachers and coaches to become certified as a Basic Archery Instructor. This certification is necessary to use the Missouri National Archery in the Schools Program (MoNASP) in their curriculum or to assist an afterschool team. This course will run from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Aug. 18.

MoNASP is modeled on the National Archery in the Schools Program which began with a simple idea of teaching kids the basics of archery as part of school curriculum.

This is a hybrid course, which requires online work ahead of the training. The in-person portion of this training will be held at Immaculate Conception Archery Range at 1226 E. McCarty St. in Jefferson City.

MoNASP, aims to include children of nearly every background.  Nearly everyone—regardless of age, size, or physical ability—can succeed at archery. Kids love archery, and archery helps kids excel. Statistics show that school archery programs...

  • Improve school attendance
  • Increase self-esteem
  • Increase physical activity
  • Relate to subject matter
  • Appeal to all students
  • Get kids out-of-doors
  • Can become an after-school activity

Educators who are interested in MoNASP can also work to qualify for rebates to repay the cost of purchasing equipment. For more information about MoNASP, go to https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4TC.To register for this event, go to https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4Tj. For any questions about this event, please contact Ashley Edwards at ashley.edward@mdc.mo.gov.

