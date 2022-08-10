Submit Release
Vacancy Announcement for Part Time Academic Positions

Eastern Mediterranean University is inviting applications for academic staff positions (hour-based; part-time) in various areas for the 2022-2023 Academic Year Fall Semester. After selecting the Faculty/School at which you wish to deliver courses, applications for relevant fields may be submitted online. Before submitting your application, please make sure that your CV, which should be in PDF or word format, is ready.

Deadline for Applications: 2 September 2022 23:59

