PennDOT to Resume High Friction Surface Applications Monday

​Clearfield, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that the contractor for a high friction surface application project impacting nine sites in Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean and Potter counties plans to resume work on Monday, August 15. High friction surface applications improve skid resistance and enhance safety for motorists at the application sites.

While crews apply the high friction surface treatments, drivers should expect to encounter flaggers in the roadway providing traffic control. PennDOT urges drivers to build extra travel time into their schedules as short delays are expected at the following locations the week of August 15.

A Route 46 bridge spanning Lost Run near Betula in Norwich Township, McKean County, August 15-16.

A Route 46 bridge spanning a branch of Potato Creek approximately one mile south of Colegrove in Norwich Township, McKean County, August 15-16.

A Route 146 bridge spanning Red Mill Brook approximately three miles east of Clermont in Norwich Township, McKean County, August 15-16.

A Route 6 bridge spanning Lyman Creek near Sweden Valley in Sweden Township, Potter County, August 17-18.

A Route 3001 (East Fork Road) bridge spanning Birch Run approximately five miles northeast of Wharton in Wharton Township, Potter County, August 17-18.

A Route 255 bridge spanning Kersey Run near Byrnedale in Jay Township, Elk County, August 19-20.

A Route 555 bridge spanning Dents Run near Benezette Township, Elk County, August 19-20.

PennDOT anticipates work moving to the following sites in Clinton and Juniata counties the next week:

A Route 477 bridge spanning Fishing Creek in Loganton Borough, Clinton County.

A Route 3018 (Smokey Hollow Road) bridge spanning Tuscarora Creek near East Waterford in Tuscarora Township, Juniata County.

PennDOT will issue an update before work starts at the remaining sites as all work is weather and schedule dependent.

Overall work on the project includes applying high friction surface treatment, epoxy-based surface treatments and other miscellaneous construction at 17 sites in Centre, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean and Potter counties. RAM Construction Services of Michigan, Inc., of Livonia, MI, is the contractor for this $334,000 project. They completed work at eight of the sites during the 2021 construction season, and PennDOT anticipates they will complete the remaining applications by early September.

MEDIA CONTACT: Timothy Nebgen 814-765-0598

