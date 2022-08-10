Sixty Years on the Vanguard: United Theological Seminary of the Twin Cities Turns 60

The Celebration Begins September 28, 2022

Founded in 1962, United Theological Seminary of the Twin Cities has reached another milestone and will kick off its 60th anniversary at a special event on September 28, 2022.” — Rev. Dr. Cindi Beth Johnson

SAINT PAUL, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Founded in 1962, United Theological Seminary of the Twin Cities has reached another milestone and will kick off its 60th anniversary at a special event for students and alums, current and former faculty, and other members of the community on September 28, 2022. The theme for the celebration is “Many Voices United.”

“Many Voices United” pays homage to the seminary's ecumenical origins and its ongoing dedication to educating leaders for the church and society, as well as weaving into its curriculum tenets of social transformation, theology and the arts, interreligious engagement, and public theology.

During the day-long celebration (8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.), participants can tour our Saint Paul campus, worship with Rev. Elizabeth Macaulay (’99), and enjoy special intergenerational theological conversations between current and retired faculty members. The day will close with the Distinguished Alum Award. There is also an option to view the program online.

Other anniversary events will be hosted in the months ahead.

The only seminary founded by the then nascent United Church of Christ, United has been a stalwart leader in preparing innovative and compassionate leaders to serve churches, other faith communities, and society as it strives toward justice and peace. At this 60-year milestone we will take time to honor the past, remember our seminal faculty and students, and lay the groundwork for an even brighter future.

Please join us if you can. Registration for the launch event is due September 16, 2022. Visit https://content.unitedseminary.edu/60th-anniversary-reg-form to learn more and register.

About United

Founded as a welcoming, ecumenical school that embraces all denominations and faith traditions, United Theological Seminary of the Twin Cities has been on the cutting edge of progressive theological thought leadership since it was established in 1962. Today, United continues to train leaders who dismantle systems of oppression, explore multifaith spirituality, and push the boundaries of knowledge.