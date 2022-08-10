Minister for Defence Peter Hultqvist to take part in international conference on support for Ukraine

SWEDEN, August 10 - On Thursday 11 August, Minister for Defence Peter Hultqvist will travel to Copenhagen to take part in an international donor conference in support of Ukraine. Defence ministers from 17 countries will take part in the conference to discuss financial support for Ukraine as well as defence equipment and military training support.

Denmark, Ukraine and the United Kingdom will host the Copenhagen Conference for Northern European Defence Allies in the Danish capital.

Defence ministers from Canada, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Georgia, Germany, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Slovakia, Sweden, the United Kingdom and the United States will discuss continued support for Ukraine at the conference. One key question is how support for Ukraine can be developed and become more long-term.

“As long as Russia’s brutal and unlawful war continues, the rest of the world needs to continue supporting Ukraine. It is about Ukraine’s security, but also all of Europe’s security. At the conference, I expect that we will make further progress in concretising our support for Ukraine,” says Mr Hultqvist.

During the conference, Mr Hultqvist will take part in a press conference and will be available for interviews. See press contact below.