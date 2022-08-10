New dates for NSI Caricom Nail Technician MasterClass Guyana
EINPresswire.com/ -- The NSI Caricom Nail Technician MasterClass will now be held from October 6 through 8, 2022 at the Ramada Georgetown Princess Hotel. The date was adjusted to accommodate changes in the local health policies.
The once-in-a-lifetime three-day immersive programme places NSI global educators Katia Da Silva of South Africa, Darlene Tewitz of Canada and local and regional NSI educator Lexann McPhoy, face to face with nail technicians from across the Caribbean.
Nail technicians, regardless of their skill level, who participate in the NSI workshop will gain expertise beyond what was learned in nail tech schools. They will gain the tools and training to attract celebrity clients as well as compete in global nail technician competitions.
Our instructors possess more than 50 years of combined experience in the industry. Katia has more than 20 years’ experience as a nail technician. As a qualified architectural draft technician Katia also brings her knowledge of unique shape construction into her nail artistry. Darlene Tewitz has 30 years of experience as a nail technician and has been a nail technician educator for 15 years. She is also the owner of Beauty Connections, a Nail and Microblading Salon in Alberta, Canada. Lexann McPhoy, Managing Director of NSI Guyana, and Owner of Lexann’s Nail Creations has 20 years’ experience as a nail technician. Lexann is a Certified NSI Regional nail technician educator with NSI.
A bonus for participants will be the special sessions with multi-award-winning nail technician and director of Professional Beauty’s International Nail Championships, Denise Wright. Denise is also an internationally recognised trainer, UK Nail Tech Competition Director, and former 'Nail Technician of the Year', who is at the forefront of nail technology training in the United Kingdom and around the world including helping to set Nail Technicians National Standards in the United Kingdom.
Denise provides a wide range of training skills and techniques to nail technicians all over the world, whether complete beginners or experienced nail techs. Denise is also a qualified assessor and verifier and helps set and maintain NVQ standards for City and Guilds, one of the main governing bodies for the UK nail tech industry.
The MasterClass is open to nail technicians across the Caribbean. Each day, attendees will learn new application techniques, advanced sculpting, and enhancement structure for strength and beauty. Nail technicians will receive an NSI Caricom masterclass Kit with products valued at over $425 USD.
Additional information on the MasterClass can be found on NSI Caricom’s social media channels including LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, all using the name @nsicaricom, or at its website.
New participants may sign up for the event at the website www.nsicaricom.com/MasterClass.
For additional information kindly contact Theo “David” Alleyne
David Alleyne
The once-in-a-lifetime three-day immersive programme places NSI global educators Katia Da Silva of South Africa, Darlene Tewitz of Canada and local and regional NSI educator Lexann McPhoy, face to face with nail technicians from across the Caribbean.
Nail technicians, regardless of their skill level, who participate in the NSI workshop will gain expertise beyond what was learned in nail tech schools. They will gain the tools and training to attract celebrity clients as well as compete in global nail technician competitions.
Our instructors possess more than 50 years of combined experience in the industry. Katia has more than 20 years’ experience as a nail technician. As a qualified architectural draft technician Katia also brings her knowledge of unique shape construction into her nail artistry. Darlene Tewitz has 30 years of experience as a nail technician and has been a nail technician educator for 15 years. She is also the owner of Beauty Connections, a Nail and Microblading Salon in Alberta, Canada. Lexann McPhoy, Managing Director of NSI Guyana, and Owner of Lexann’s Nail Creations has 20 years’ experience as a nail technician. Lexann is a Certified NSI Regional nail technician educator with NSI.
A bonus for participants will be the special sessions with multi-award-winning nail technician and director of Professional Beauty’s International Nail Championships, Denise Wright. Denise is also an internationally recognised trainer, UK Nail Tech Competition Director, and former 'Nail Technician of the Year', who is at the forefront of nail technology training in the United Kingdom and around the world including helping to set Nail Technicians National Standards in the United Kingdom.
Denise provides a wide range of training skills and techniques to nail technicians all over the world, whether complete beginners or experienced nail techs. Denise is also a qualified assessor and verifier and helps set and maintain NVQ standards for City and Guilds, one of the main governing bodies for the UK nail tech industry.
The MasterClass is open to nail technicians across the Caribbean. Each day, attendees will learn new application techniques, advanced sculpting, and enhancement structure for strength and beauty. Nail technicians will receive an NSI Caricom masterclass Kit with products valued at over $425 USD.
Additional information on the MasterClass can be found on NSI Caricom’s social media channels including LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, all using the name @nsicaricom, or at its website.
New participants may sign up for the event at the website www.nsicaricom.com/MasterClass.
For additional information kindly contact Theo “David” Alleyne
David Alleyne
NSI Caricom
+18886746245 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other