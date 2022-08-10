Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,063 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 218,529 in the last 365 days.

Nimdzi Insights officially named Data Partner by Statista

Black and white photo of consultants and two company logos

Nimdzi Insights is recognized officially named Data Partner by Localization research and consulting firm Nimdzi Insights takes the title of Data Partner with German consumer data company, Statista.

Localization research and consulting firm Nimdzi Insights takes the title of Data Partner with German consumer data company, Statista.

Exponential growth at Nimdzi has been powered by a fully remote and international team with an astounding background in localization expertise.”
— Nika Allahverdi, Chief Marketing Officer, Nimdzi Insights
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Language services and localization market research firm Nimdzi Insights is officially taking the title of Data Partner with consumer data company Statista.

Statista is known internationally for providing statistics on subjects such as metals and electronics, energy and environment, and transportation and logistics. The database stores over 1,000,000 statistics on over 80,000 topics across 170 industries.

Nimdzi Insights, whose expertise predominantly lies in language services, language technology, and localization programs, will be contributing primary research that is generally available to the public to Statista's database. More advanced research will remain reserved for Nimdzi’s clients.

Nimdzi is primarily known for research on the translation industry with reports such as the Nimdzi 100, which publicly offers market research on the biggest translation companies in the world. Data in the market reports and other research initiatives are read by the localization industry, investors, language service providers, language service buyers, and linguists.

Celebrating its fifth anniversary this summer, Nimdzi Insights continues to grow rapidly, with localization consultants spanning six continents. Nimdzi consultants and industry experts speak an average of three languages each and are dispersed over 20 countries.

Like other management consulting firms such as PwC, Deloitte, EY, KPMG, Bain & Company, and McKinsey & Company, Nimdzi Insights works with governments and international brands investing in their global presence through localization best practices and program development.

Working with clients like IBM, Schneider Electric, World Trade Organization, Shopify, and Smartsheet, Nimdzi has successfully been able to utilize primary research and industry expertise to customize localization program plans, walk investors through the due diligence process before investing in the industry, and help organizations implement best practices when it comes to translation, localization, interpreting, and language technology audits.

“The exponential growth at Nimdzi has been powered by a fully remote and international team with an astounding background in localization expertise. There is nothing like it. Taking the title of Data Partner with Statista is just the next step in the expansion,” shares Nimdzi CMO, Nika Allahverdi.

About Nimdzi Insights
Nimdzi Insights is an international market research and consulting company. Nimdzi advises on international trade & development, language services, language technology, and localization programs. Nimdzi guides companies through investment and M&A activities. Nimdzi consultants are committed to providing opportunities for continuous professional development and resources for business professionals worldwide.

Nika Allahverdi
Nimdzi Insights
+1 323-770-3241
press@nimdzi.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

Nimdzi Insights officially named Data Partner by Statista

Distribution channels: Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.