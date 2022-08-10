DTEN Mate, Award-winning Zoom Rooms Controller, Now Also Available with PoE
EINPresswire.com/ -- DTEN, a fast-growing leader in video-first collaboration technology, announces a new PoE version of DTEN Mate. The Ethernet-enabled DTEN Mate (PoE) joins its wireless counterpart as a secure controller, completely compatible with any manufacturer’s certified Zoom Rooms device. Both versions of DTEN Mate can serve as Zoom Rooms Controller (ZRC) and Zoom Rooms Scheduler (ZRS).
“The DTEN Mate delivers amazing versatility for the hybrid workplace. It’s a controller, connector and a scheduler,” says Nia Celestin, DTEN Head of Marketing. “It works equally well with our award-winning DTEN solutions or any other certified Zoom Rooms device. And now customers can select between PoE and wireless versions.”
The addition of the DTEN Mate (PoE) allows enterprise IT teams to deploy the DTEN Mate virtually anywhere — outside meeting rooms, in hallways or at desktops — with convenient device management and networking. Celestin notes, “IT professionals appreciate the convenience, reliability and security.”
Both PoE and Wi-Fi versions offer easy, intuitive solutions for managing meetings through Zoom Rooms Controller (ZRC). With a single tap of the 10-inch LED screen, users can launch meetings, admit participants, browse meeting schedules, adjust camera and microphone settings, and more.
In addition, DTEN Mate may also be used as Zoom Rooms Scheduler (ZRS) to reserve meeting rooms, allow users to check availability and book meeting spaces. Hardware to wall-mount the device is included in the box.
Intrinsic to DTEN Mate are intuitive and ergonomic experiences. Weighing less than one pound and enabled with natural touch, the device is easy to set up with virtually no learning curve to start. Affirming DTEN’s attention to design and user experience: DTEN Mate received a 2022 RedDot Award for product design and recently won Best of Show at InfoComm 2022.
DTEN is changing the way people connect and collaborate through immersive, video-first devices and subscription services. Our solutions are found in businesses, schools, homes, and hybrid environments worldwide, delivering intuitive, high-quality, and real-life video conference experiences for every meeting space. As a recipient of multiple international awards, DTEN is recognized for plug-and-play simplicity, superior audio-visual clarity, and fluent, elegant designs. DTEN was founded in 2015 and headquartered in San Jose, California; Zoom Video Communications, Inc. is an investor. Find more at www.DTEN.com.
Press
“The DTEN Mate delivers amazing versatility for the hybrid workplace. It’s a controller, connector and a scheduler,” says Nia Celestin, DTEN Head of Marketing. “It works equally well with our award-winning DTEN solutions or any other certified Zoom Rooms device. And now customers can select between PoE and wireless versions.”
The addition of the DTEN Mate (PoE) allows enterprise IT teams to deploy the DTEN Mate virtually anywhere — outside meeting rooms, in hallways or at desktops — with convenient device management and networking. Celestin notes, “IT professionals appreciate the convenience, reliability and security.”
Both PoE and Wi-Fi versions offer easy, intuitive solutions for managing meetings through Zoom Rooms Controller (ZRC). With a single tap of the 10-inch LED screen, users can launch meetings, admit participants, browse meeting schedules, adjust camera and microphone settings, and more.
In addition, DTEN Mate may also be used as Zoom Rooms Scheduler (ZRS) to reserve meeting rooms, allow users to check availability and book meeting spaces. Hardware to wall-mount the device is included in the box.
Intrinsic to DTEN Mate are intuitive and ergonomic experiences. Weighing less than one pound and enabled with natural touch, the device is easy to set up with virtually no learning curve to start. Affirming DTEN’s attention to design and user experience: DTEN Mate received a 2022 RedDot Award for product design and recently won Best of Show at InfoComm 2022.
DTEN is changing the way people connect and collaborate through immersive, video-first devices and subscription services. Our solutions are found in businesses, schools, homes, and hybrid environments worldwide, delivering intuitive, high-quality, and real-life video conference experiences for every meeting space. As a recipient of multiple international awards, DTEN is recognized for plug-and-play simplicity, superior audio-visual clarity, and fluent, elegant designs. DTEN was founded in 2015 and headquartered in San Jose, California; Zoom Video Communications, Inc. is an investor. Find more at www.DTEN.com.
Press
Re-Sauce Marketing Consultancy Ltd
hello@re-sauce.net
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn