Supply Chain Wizard has been recognized as Great Place to Work®
Supply Chain Wizard is proud to announce that the Company has been Certified™ as Great Place to Work® with a 91% Overall Score in August 2022.
Our employees are our most valuable asset and by receiving this designation we have demonstrated our dedication to making this company a Great Place to Work.”NEW JERSEY, PRINCETON, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Supply Chain Wizard, a digital innovation and software solutions firm, and a global leader in digital supply chain transformation programs, is proud to announce that the Company has been Certified™ as Great Place to Work® with a 91% Overall Score in August 2022.
— Founder and CEO, Evren Ozkaya, Ph.D.
This prestigious recognition has been given by Great Place to Work® through a broad and anonymous survey in which SCW employees evaluated the employee experience, corporate culture, and leadership approach at Supply Chain Wizard.
"Being named as Great to Place to Work® is a distinguished recognition for Supply Chain Wizard. Our Wizards are our most valuable asset and by receiving this designation we have demonstrated our dedication to making this company a Great Place to Work®." said our Founder and CEO, Evren Ozkaya, Ph.D.
"We owe our success and this accomplishment to SCW’s entire team of dedicated employees and our leadership team, whose relentless pursuit of diversity, equity, and inclusion has enabled Supply Chain Wizard to earn such a precious award."
The company is proud that 93% of SCW employees identify SCW as a Great Place to Work® and the results show SCW’s commitment to its people-centered values. As proof of the best employee experience from Day One, 100% of SCW employees said when you join the company, you are made to feel welcome. Other focus areas with high scores are 96% in Justice, 96% in Leadership Approach and 94% in Team Spirit, Belonging, and Togetherness areas at SCW.
Supply Chain Wizard hires highly talented people to work collaboratively on solving problems of leading manufacturers in life sciences and other regulated industries with the objective of improving people’s lives. Every decision at SCW has a human element. Team development and one-to-one Human Resources mentorship sessions, 360-degree performance evaluations, constructive feedback, and agile scrum methods are employed to achieve robust professional growth supported by a competitive compensation and benefits package. The company cares about employees' personal life and encourages them to enrich both their professional and social lives via company-sponsored events & activities such as Summer Retreat. For Supply Chain Wizard, the employees stand at the very heart of its success, and through targeted and individualized professional growth, a healthy work-life balance, and a corporate culture that values participation and respect, the company is committed to supporting its employees in all areas.
Interested in joining SCW? Check out our latest career opportunities at: https://scw.ai/careers
About Supply Chain Wizard
Supply Chain Wizard, a two-time Inc. 5000 honoree and a Gartner Cool Vendor in Supply Chain Execution Technologies, is a digital innovation and solutions firm, and a global leader specializing in serialization and traceability, supply chain strategy, and digital transformation programs. Supply Chain Wizard partners with organizations in designing, developing, and implementing digital solutions using state-of-the-art technologies such as Internet-of-Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and Blockchain through its cloud platform to enable end-to-end digital supply chain transformations in life sciences, pharmaceutical and consumer goods industries. Serving some of the world’s largest pharmaceutical and consumer goods manufacturers, contract manufacturers, and packagers, Supply Chain Wizard is dedicated to adding sustainable value through data-driven decision-making from shop floors to executive boardrooms.
https://supplychainwizard.com/
About Great Place to Work®
Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, it has surveyed more than 100 million employees globally and has used those deep insights to define what element makes a great workplace: trust. Great Place to Work helps organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. Its unparalleled benchmark data is used to recognize Great Place to Work-Certified organizations. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a truly Great Place to Work For All™.”
https://www.greatplacetowork.com/
Sezen Ucuk
Supply Chain Wizard
+90 232 415 81 69
email us here