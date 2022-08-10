Bestselling author Cary Kwok: How an Asian woman found success in the gaming world

Cary Kwok Asian Women Trailblazers

At her startup inside a larger PR agency, she brings a diversity of background and experience to branding in a traditionally all-male industry

If you don’t know something, go find out. If it doesn’t work, just pick yourself up and do it again.” — Cary Kwok

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 10, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- While 50 percent of gamers today identify as women, only 24 percent of people working in the video gaming industry are women. Cary Kwok is part of the effort to rebalance that equation, helping companies get representation around their branding and management tables that is closer to their customer base. “The consumer that you were targeting 20 years ago as a gamer versus who is a gamer today is just so different that the marketing and the PR needs are very, very different too,” she explains. “So I have an opportunity to create the next version of what gaming PR should be at this firm. I have the opportunity to come up with a vision of how to help brands tell their story to this new audience. Because it’s not just about the video game that you play, it’s also the brand behind the game and what people love about the brand itself.”Cary gave herself lots of “pep talks” in her career as she regularly ventured into male-dominated spaces. But she knew she belonged there. “You can’t really be planning with no diversity and hoping to reach a very diverse audience,” she says. “Being able to go into these meetings and feel like you’re bringing something different to the table and believing in that is very important.” She also had to break away from familial and cultural teachings about not speaking up, not making a scene. “PR is the very opposite of that!” she laughs. “You have to be very willing to talk and you have to break out of your shell to be able to share with your clients what your recommendation is. That in itself was a major hurdle in the beginning of my career.” But she succeeded in the way that she used to succeed when she was an avid video game player: by getting through one stage at a time. She’s also a lifelong learner and credits a willingness to ask questions with gaining not just knowledge but confidence.Connect with Cary Kwok on LinkedIn and read more of her advice on how women can boss up in tech—or in any field—in the upcoming book Asian Women Trailblazers Who BossUp, a collection of inspiring interviews with Asian women who have broken the mold, overcome obstacles, and have a wealth of advice to share.About the Women Who Boss Up Book SeriesWhether you’ve been bossing up for a while or you’re looking for support on your boss-up journey, the Women Who Boss Up book series is your chance to take inspiration and advice from women just like you. These women come from all backgrounds, all walks of life, and all disciplines—STEM, healthcare, finance, coaching, nonprofits, and much more. You’ll read about women who left Corporate America to pursue their dreams of business ownership, women who faced seemingly insurmountable challenges but learned how to move forward, women who followed their intuition to create lives of fulfillment and financial success, and much more. Learn more at bossupbestseller.com.

Be Not afraid To Fail with Cary Kwok