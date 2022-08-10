Bestselling author and coach Claudia Chan on doing what you love—and loving yourself

Claudia Chan Asian Women Trailblazers

Claudia helps women let go of guilt and limiting beliefs in order to find fulfilling lives as entrepreneurs, moms, or wherever their dreams take them

Loving myself is the biggest thing. I just get to do what I love and not feel guilty about it.” — Claudia Chan

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 10, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Claudia Chan uses the revelations she’s had in her own life as a woman growing up in a traditional Asian American family to coach other women through navigating their lives and careers. Once she realized the power of her own mind, she was hooked. As a child, she witnessed her mom giving up her life, career, and desires to spend all of her time providing for her children. She advised Claudia to do the same. “Part of me thought, ‘No, it can’t be like this.’ There should be more,” Claudia says. “What is my purpose if this is all there is?”That was the beginning of a journey that took her to a speaking coach who explained that she did not need help with speaking—she needed help with thinking. “I realized that the reason for the majority of things that I felt like I couldn’t do was between my two ears—my brain,” Claudia recalls. “All the limiting beliefs we have, the subconscious beliefs that we can’t do something, come from the experiences that we have gone through. That was when I realized how powerful working through my brain is, and then that’s how I got into life coaching.”As a passionate entrepreneur, one of her biggest lessons was a surprising one. “For people who are like me, who are go-getters, perfectionists, it’s not that we need an accountability partner to push us along, it’s that we actually need to slow down to love ourselves,” Claudia explains. “We need to give grace to ourselves and have patience with ourselves. And that was one of the main things I learned about myself, because I am always self-critical, thinking, ‘I should have done this already, I should have been at that spot already.’ But loving myself is the biggest thing. You do whatever you need for yourself, and don’t feel guilty about it.”And if you are embarking on an entrepreneurial path, remember that you will have a lot of failures along the way. Expect them, and make sure you understand why you are doing what you are doing. It has to be out of self-love and not an attempt to prove something, Claudia explains. You are 100 percent worthy, 100 percent lovable right now. “Your failures don’t mean anything about you. It’s just the next step you have to take,” she says. “You’re trying things out. It doesn’t mean that you’re not worthy. If we can all get to that point, then the world will be so much more fun, because everyone’s doing what they love.”Find Claudia at claudiachan.co where you can also listen to her podcast, “Love, Shine, Flourish.” And read much more of her story, including how she balances social media in her life, in the upcoming book Asian Women Trailblazers Who BossUp, a collection of inspiring interviews with Asian women who have broken the mold, overcome obstacles, and have a wealth of advice to share.About the Women Who Boss Up Book SeriesWhether you’ve been bossing up for a while or you’re looking for support on your boss-up journey, the Women Who Boss Up book series is your chance to take inspiration and advice from women just like you. These women come from all backgrounds, all walks of life, and all disciplines—STEM, healthcare, finance, coaching, nonprofits, and much more. You’ll read about women who left Corporate America to pursue their dreams of business ownership, women who faced seemingly insurmountable challenges but learned how to move forward, women who followed their intuition to create lives of fulfillment and financial success, and much more. Learn more at bossupbestseller.com.

Keep Seeing People Get Better with CLaudia Chan