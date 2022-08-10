MarketResearchReports.com: Global dental X-Ray generators market to reach USD 413 million by 2029
The report reveals the top three companies; Dentsply Sirona, Planmeca, and ECefla s.c. Together hold 44% market share.LEWES, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An X-ray generator is a device used to generate X-rays, and its main purpose is to detect the object's internal structure without destroying it. A key part of any dental practice is the x-ray generator to expose a digital sensor, film, or phosphor plate sensor to capture radiographs for clinical diagnosis or documentation.
Our recent study showed that the global dental X-Ray generators market had a total revenue of 281 M USD in 2017 and increased to 309 M USD in 2022. We study the development law of the market in the past few years and establish a data model to analyze and deduce future market changes. Finally, we made the prediction that the value of Dental X-Ray Generators markets can be 413 M USD by 2029. The CAGR of Dental X-Ray Generators is 4% from 2022 to 2029.
The United States was the largest revenue market, with a market share of 34% in 2017 and 33% in 2022, a decrease of 1%. In 2022, Europe's market share was 28%, ranking second. With the improvement of the economic level, the downstream demand continues to expand, and the technological level of these regions continues to improve, which will further promote market development.
Dental X-Ray Generators companies are mainly from US and Europe; the industry concentration rate is moderate. The market share of the top three companies in 2021 was 46.53%. The top three companies are Dentsply Sirona, Planmeca, and Cefla s.c., with a revenue market share of 22%, 13%, and 9% in 2021.
Other players include:
>Midmark
>DüRR DENTAL AG
>ACTEON GROUP
>Carestream
>FONA s.r.l.
>Ritter
>Air Techniques
>iM3
Market segmentation by types:
>Intraoral x-rays: Bite-wing x-rays, Periapical x-rays, Occlusal x-rays
>Extraoral x-rays: Panoramic x-rays, Tomograms, Cephalometric projections
Market segmentation by applications:
>People use
>Veterinary
