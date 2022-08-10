MarketResearchReports.com: Global dental intraoral X-Ray sensors market to reach USD 273 million by 2026
The report reveals top three companies, Vatech, Dentsply Sirona, and Envista Holdings Corporation, together hold a 51% market share.LEWES, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dental Intraoral X-Ray Sensor is a small device that is used to capture X-ray images. Instead of donning a heavy vest to protect against radiation and is situated in a large, intimidating machine, patients can simply remain in their exam chair while the sensor is inserted. The sensors are designed with rounded edges to be as non-irritating as possible in the patient’s mouth, and the sensor only has to be in place for a matter of seconds. Once complete, the images can be pulled up almost instantly on a computer for immediate viewing. This makes the process easier for staff to complete and far more comfortable for the patient.
The results of our recent study showed that the global dental intraoral X-Ray sensors market had total revenue of 178 M USD back in 2016 and increased to 217 M USD in 2021. We study the development law of the market in the past few years and establish a data model to analyze and deduce future market changes. Finally, we made the prediction that the value of Dental Intraoral X-Ray Sensors markets can be 273 M USD by 2026. The CAGR of Dental Intraoral X-Ray Sensors is 4% from 2021 to 2026.
North America was the largest revenue market, with a market share of 36% in 2016 and 35% in 2021. In 2021, the Europe market share was 30%, ranking second. In addition, China Dental Intraoral X-Ray Sensors market is expected to grow. With the improvement of the economic level, the downstream demand continues to expand, and the technological level of these regions continues to improve, which will further promote market development.
Dental Intraoral X-Ray Sensors companies are mainly from the USA; the industry concentration rate is high. The top three companies are Vatech, Dentsply Sirona, and Envista Holdings Corporation, with a revenue market share of 31%, 11%, and 9% in 2021.
Other players include:
>Planmeca
>Acteon
>Carestream
>Hamamatsu Photonics
>Owandy Radiology
>Teledyne Technologies
>Midmark
>ImageWorks
>Cefla Dental
>DentiMax
>Takara Belmont
Market segmentation by types:
>Digital X-Ray Systems
>Analog X-Ray Systems
Market segmentation by applications:
>Dental Hospitals & Clinics
>Dental Academic & Research Institutes
>Forensic Laboratories
>Others
