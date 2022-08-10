Bestselling author Mihae Kim Stefani gives her best to every client, big or small
The founder and creative director of successful design and marketing firm Gimga Group loves to mentor young designers which she appreciates learning from them.
Don't set the bar so high, but don't set the bar too low either.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mihae Kim Stefani has always loved art. In particular, graphic design. Even as a child, she would notice the creative elements of logos, packaging, signage, and retail spaces. Growing up in an Asian family, however, her interest in art was not seen as the path to a legitimate career and was therefore not encouraged. Instead, Mihae played the cello and was destined for music school when a high-school art teacher saw her potential and helped her put together a portfolio. Having immigrated to Baltimore from Korea when she was 11, Mihae didn’t know the ins and outs of applying to college in the U.S., but her teacher helped her get into some art schools. “My mom was not really thrilled about me going to art school instead of music school,” she recalls, “but luckily, she understood that was my passion.” Her only request was that her daughter stay close to home, so Mihae enrolled in the Corcoran School of Art & Design at The George Washington University in Washington, D.C.
— Mihae Kim Stefani
After graduation, she gained experience at design firms in Baltimore and New York. But then Mihae swerved out of design and into food, following her other passion into launching an Asian gourmet shop in Georgetown, DC. The venture lasted four years until she realized she missed designing. She started slowly growing a freelance design clientele while offering free graphic design services to a friend in exchange for being able to use his Mac to teach herself how to use design software. Over the next couple of years, her design confidence grew. She combined that confidence with her previous entrepreneurial experience and launched Gimga Design Group.
That was 31 years ago. From those modest beginnings, Gimga Group has grown into a full-service firm, offering branding, publications, marketing, social media, web design, and events. Through it all, Mihae has treated all her clients with the same respect and dedication. “I give 110 percent to every job, whether it’s a small project for a mom-and-pop shop or a huge project at the World Bank Group.” She is also willing to do whatever is needed for a client. “Just because I’m an owner of the company doesn’t mean I can’t pick up trash or make a delivery,” she says. It’s always a team effort.
Learn more about the design firm and its services at gimgagroup.com or on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @GimgaGroup. You can also read much more of Mihae Kim Stefani’s story in the inspiring new book Asian Trailblazers Who BossUp, a collection of in-depth interviews with Asian women who have broken the mold, overcome obstacles, and have a wealth of advice to share.
About the Women Who Boss Up Book Series
Whether you’ve been bossing up for a while or you’re looking for support on your boss-up journey, the Women Who Boss Up book series is your chance to take inspiration and advice from women just like you. These women come from all backgrounds, all walks of life, and all disciplines—STEM, healthcare, finance, coaching, nonprofits, and much more. You’ll read about women who left Corporate America to pursue their dreams of business ownership, women who faced seemingly insurmountable challenges but learned how to move forward, women who followed their intuition to create lives of fulfillment and financial success, and much more. Learn more at bossupbestseller.com.
Knowing Your Standards with Mihae Kim Stefani