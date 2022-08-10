Believe in yourself, says bestselling author Sabrina Li, even when others don’t

Sabrina Li Asian Women Trailblazers

She’s defying expectations all her life and she advises other women not to listen when people tell them things are impossible. Set your goal and work toward it.

Rather than thinking of success as a source of happiness, I try to think of happiness as a source of success.” — Sabrina Li

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 10, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sabrina Li was a stubborn child. Back in China, when her parents advised her not to choose to study science because “girls aren’t good at science,” she chose science. And she excelled. However, she quickly got bored working as a lab chemist. So she thought back to her childhood fascination with the lawyers she saw on TV, how “they could always help people just by using their minds,” and she shifted gears. Her parents were not encouraging of this shift.“They called me and talked to me for an hour, trying to convince me not to change to law,” she recalls. “They tried to tell me how difficult it is to pass the bar exam back in China and in the United States; they told me how high the unemployment rate is for recent law graduates; they told me I would have a steady job if I continued to major in science.” But in the end, their determined daughter made the leap. Now, Sabrina has a thriving immigration law practice in L.A. and is still dreaming big dreams. “When I was just getting started, I envisioned myself becoming the go-to immigration attorney for the Chinese population because of my background,” she says. “Today, with my team, I dream that one day our firm will be the go-to immigration law firm for everyone.”That confidence is something she advises other entrepreneurs to cultivate. “Something I often tell people is to just be shameless. Just ask. As entrepreneurs, we always have to approach new clients, new projects, new funding bodies, new agents’ outlets, and we will get rejected a lot,” she says. “It’s especially challenging for female entrepreneurs because women really are quicker to feel humiliated than men. But think about this: The worst thing they can do, the worst thing you can get, is some nos. But you will get some yeses, and all you need is one yes to get started.”Learn about Sabrina’s immigration practice at her website www.xlilaw.com , where you can also find out how to connect with Sabrina on YouTube, Instagram, and LinkedIn. And read much more of her story in the inspiring new book Asian Women Trailblazers Who BossUp, a collection of interviews with female entrepreneurs that is a rich resource for Asian women but also for all women looking for models and mentors to help guide their journeys to greatness.About the Women Who Boss Up Book SeriesWhether you’ve been bossing up for a while or you’re looking for support on your boss-up journey, the Women Who Boss Up book series is your chance to take inspiration and advice from women just like you. These women come from all backgrounds, all walks of life, and all disciplines—STEM, healthcare, finance, coaching, nonprofits, and much more. You’ll read about women who left Corporate America to pursue their dreams of business ownership, women who faced seemingly insurmountable challenges but learned how to move forward, women who followed their intuition to create lives of fulfillment and financial success, and much more. Learn more at bossupbestseller.com.

