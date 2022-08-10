MergeRity signs MOU with Lotte Hi-Mart
Through Mergerity's innovative technology and services, we will expand our contact points and build future scalability of our business in the virtual metaverse.”GANGNAM-GU, SEOUL, REPUBLIC OF KOREA, August 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MergeRity enters a memorandum of understanding with Lotte Hi-Mart, a South Korean electronics distribution company. The two companies inked an agreement for the corporation in marketing and commerce last June 22, 2022.
— Chang-hyeon Park, head of Lotte Hi-Mart's online division
Regarding the signing event, Chang-hyeon Park, head of Lotte Hi-online Mart's business, remarked on the meaningful agreement between MergeRity and Lotte Hi-Mart in providing a new lifestyle to their users and customers. MergeRity CEO Bae-young Myung put emphasis on creating a new standard of communication through engaging users in a virtual reality experience.
Home appliances are predicted to meet reality-based immersive augmented reality social networking sites and the metaverse realm of virtual settings in the near future. With the MOU signed, users will soon be able to access AR SNS where they may use the MergeRity App to scan items from Lotte Hi-Mart and instantly examine instructions, customer evaluations that are being made in real-time, corporate marketing, and promotions that are being offered directly above the item. Moreover, anybody may simply and rapidly experience NFT, such as creating a virtual city and buying digital land, through the virtual metaverse environment developed by the Lotte Hi-Mart brand.
In the said event, both MergeRity and Lotte Hi-Mart have great expectations for the incoming launch of MergeRity. With the success of the completion of the Close Beta Test held last June 2022, MergeRity is spurring preparations for its official opening. Along with MergeRity's plan to attend CES 2023 for their global premiere, several businesses had excellent heads-ups for the upcoming project.
