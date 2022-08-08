MergeRity's Behind the Scenes

What Does MergeRity Mean?

Your daily lives will transform into a place of communication, where you can share your experiences in real-time with users around the world who share the same taste as you.”
— MergyCrew
Because the company's name is the first point of contact for users, it plays an important role in instilling trust in them. As a result, it must be intuitive, easy to say, and portray the company's mission and vision. There is also a legal concern to keep in mind. It must be legally protected. The CEO strives to ensure these factors before making a final decision.

It comes from the words ‘merge’ and ‘reality, thus MergeRity. The name symbolizes the company's aim and ambition, which is to integrate digital experiences into daily life and provide a new world of diverse and enlarged experiences.

It is basically, MERGE + REALITY = WORLD WE CREATE. Better communication experience is what MergeRity holds on to in keeping up with its goals. The company’s confident enough to lay down its purpose, value, conviction, and extraordinary goals to people. The users simply scan an object or a place using the Mergy app, and it will automatically lead them to a social media service where they can communicate via text, video, or Mergeticons. This app is also useful for eCommerce and product promotions by showing similar product recommendations upon scanning an object. Once a brand has 10,000 users, it will be connected to the metaverse world, and users will be able to build a virtual city and purchase digital territories, allowing them to easily and quickly experience metaverse and NFT.

With the vision, mission, and philosophy of MergeRity, the company’s journey to success by reach one global company at a time.

Mergy provides a new search tool that allows you to get information instantly. Just by scanning the object in front of your eyes, you can check useful information content of the object you were curious about. Communicate, share, and generate NFT revenue with your own character created by yourself The drawings you create become your own AR emoticons and avatars. Users can freely communicate with other users with the corresponding character and generate revenue with NFTs in the virtual economy environment.

