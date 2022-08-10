Bestselling author Sandy Kusano on uncovering your authenticity

Sandy Kusano Asian Women Trailblazers

She became a coach to help women understand what lies beyond their boundaries and to destigmatize mental wellness in the Asian community

What's more important is what you do daily and consistently than what you do once in a while.” — Sandy Kusano

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 10, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sandy Kusano had her dream job. She traveled around the world; she lived glamorously in her favorite city, London; she got a promotion and a big job title. But despite these accomplishments, despite have reached the goals she set for herself, she felt unfulfilled. “I needed to leave my dream job to create my dream life,” she says. Now she runs a successful coaching practice, the Joyful Optimist, in which she helps women recognize when they are living inauthentically and learn how to reconnect with their true selves.Her journey to authenticity began with getting her own coaching, and learning to strip away the protective layers she had built up around herself in order to tap into who she really was. It was challenging to feel comfortable without those protections, but she soon left “autopilot Sandy” behind in favor of “autonomous Sandy.” The authentic, self-directed Sandy was not driven by the expectations of others. Instead, she listened to her inner voice—and that voice called her to coaching. “This is how I can best use the talents I was put here to share,” she says. “I really believe that.”In addition to helping women realize their potential, Sandy is also passionate about sharing stories of mental wellness and normalizing conversations around mental health in her community. Her latest venture is a podcast, Spilling Our Tea, where she presents stories of “everyday phenomenal Asian women.” Find out more about Sandy’s offerings at joyfuloptimist.com or on Instagram and TikTok @JoyfulOptimist. You can also read more of Sandy’s story in the upcoming book Asian Women Trailblazers Who BossUp, a collection of inspiring interviews with Asian women who have broken the mold, overcome obstacles, and have a wealth of advice to share.About the Women Who Boss Up Book SeriesWhether you’ve been bossing up for a while or you’re looking for support on your boss-up journey, the Women Who Boss Up book series is your chance to take inspiration and advice from women just like you. These women come from all backgrounds, all walks of life, and all disciplines—STEM, healthcare, finance, coaching, nonprofits, and much more. You’ll read about women who left Corporate America to pursue their dreams of business ownership, women who faced seemingly insurmountable challenges but learned how to move forward, women who followed their intuition to create lives of fulfillment and financial success, and much more. Learn more at bossupbestseller.com.

