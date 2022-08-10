Non-Profit Leader Sue Ann Hong is changing women’s lives

Sue Ann Hong Asian Women Trailblazers

After a long career in Corporate America, she now helps young professional women of color find support, mentorship, and confidence to live her authentic life.

It's an incredible opportunity to support these women” — Sue Ann Hong

Sue Ann Hong stepped off a plane from South Korea to Chicago all by herself. She was seven years old. Her aunt—her mom's older sister—was there to meet her. She then adopted her and raised her in Michigan's Upper Peninsula. It was Sue Ann's first experience of a woman supporting another woman. Her aunt, she says, "made the decision that she was going to give me a chance to have a better life in the United States."This made a lifelong impression on Sue Ann, and now she dedicates her life to providing similar support to young Asian, Black, Hispanic, and Native American women entering the workplace through her newly launched "Unleash the sHERO in You!" program. Created under the auspices of the Center for Asian Pacific American Women, where Sue Ann is president & CEO. The sHero program is fully sponsored by Walmart's Center for Racial Equity, meaning there is no cost to participants.The sHero program's goals include increasing participants' self-confidence and ability to make conscious choices about their personal and professional lives, helping them make a positive social impact around racism as a collective cohort, and encouraging them to positively influence other women of color. "These women needed allyship, they need a space where they're supported, they need mentors and sponsors, they need a network," Sue Ann says.Having worked with the program's inaugural cohort, Sue Ann says the results are inspiring. "It's all about our own behavior and beliefs—gaining self-confidence and taking action because you're feeling more value for yourself. So you ask for what you want and then make changes where you have control," she explains. "Those are some things that I'm seeing with these incredible women. And then they just feel like they have gained a community. They're not by themselves."Sue Ann ended up in the nonprofit industry after more than 28 years with State Farm Insurance Companies. When State Farm undertook a company wide reorganization, Sue Ann took it as a signal to move on. Only a couple of days later, she was serving as interim executive director of CAPAW, which she now leads. "My life purpose now is to live in my truth and then create space for others to live in theirs so they can serve their purpose and change the world," she says. "I feel like I'm doing my dream job."Find Sue Ann Hong on LinkedIn, where you can apply to the sHERO program. Or reach out to her at sahong@apawomen.org or capaw.org. You can also read much more of her advice, including the importance of focusing on your personal brand and how to "manage up" in the inspiring new book Asian Women Trailblazers Who BossUp, a collection of in-depth interviews with Asian women who have broken the mold, overcome obstacles, and have a wealth of advice to share.

