Naturopath Dr. Julie Tran shares insights in Asian Trailblazers Who BossUp

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 10, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- A leading advocate for naturopathic medicine, Dr. Julie Tran has keen insights and advice to share from her “boss up” journey to becoming a top naturopathic doctor in the San Francisco Bay Area. Her passion for helping people achieve better health through alternative medicine makes Dr. Julie’s story an exciting highlight in Asian Women Trailblazers Who BossUp, part of the Women Who Boss Up series.Dr. Julie is not only a naturopathic doctor, she is also a licensed acupuncturist and the medical director and founder of Silicon Valley Natural Health —a leading San Jose, California, health clinic specializing in naturopathic services, acupuncture, and other alternative medicine.Dr. Julie attributes her success to a driving desire to help others. Her mother practiced herbal medicine, which led Dr. Julie to choose health care as a way she could help people improve their lives. Initially, she studied psychology in college and entered the psychiatric field. “I soon realized that psychiatric treatments were too narrowly focused on finding the right medication,” she says. “There was no analysis of the patient’s physical, mental, and environmental state.”From then on, Dr. Julie chose to practice naturopathic medicine. Today, her professional training and insights as a naturopath help those suffering from a variety of ailments—many of which have not been resolved through traditional Western medical treatments. “Naturopathic doctors are trained as primary care doctors, so anything you would go to an MD for you can go see a naturopathic doctor for,” Dr. Julie explains. “Our philosophy is that the body has natural intelligence to heal itself. And the role of a naturopathic doctor is just to remind the body of how it’s supposed to function and to remove any obstacles from that happening.”In naturopathic medical school, she points out, every student gets an introductory course in Chinese medicine and acupuncture. “Chinese medicine is a whole system in itself. It has its own system of diagnosis, its system of treatment, all based on nature,” she explains. “But it also has an emotional component, with five elements associated with five emotions.”For example, when Dr. Julie works with a patient who has shoulder pain, she will ask the patient to describe how the pain began. This helps her determine their feelings without directly asking them to do so. “Then I will go into the acupuncture points that will help with the pain. These points also help manage their emotions.” According to Dr. Julie, her patients experience not only a relief from their physical pain but better sleep and less anxiety.As a business trailblazer, Dr. Julie has advice for others looking to master their entrepreneurial journey. “Surround yourself with geniuses,” she says. “Surround yourself with people who hold a bigger vision for yourself than you do. Because they’re not going to let you quit.”Find Dr. Julie on her website, svnaturalhealth.com, where you can book a free 15-minute consultation to explore your needs and receive recommendations to help you in the future. You can also find her on Instagram @SVNaturalhealth or email her at drjulie@svnaturalhealth.com.About the Women Who Boss Up Book SeriesWhether you’ve been “bossing up” for a while or you’re looking for support on your boss-up journey, the Women Who Boss Up book series is your chance to take inspiration and advice from women just like you. These women come from all backgrounds, all walks of life, and all disciplines—STEM, healthcare, finance, coaching, nonprofits, and much more. You’ll read about women who left Corporate America to pursue their dreams of business ownership, women who faced seemingly insurmountable challenges but learned how to move forward, women who followed their intuition to create lives of fulfillment and financial success, and much more. Learn more at bossupbestseller.com

