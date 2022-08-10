Wood fair opens in Bình Dương

VIETNAM, August 10 - BÌNH DƯƠNG – More than 100 Vietnamese and foreign firms are showcasing advanced wood processing technologies, machinery and raw materials at the 2022 Việt Nam BIFA Wood exhibition which opened in Bình Dương Province on Monday.

Organised by the Bình Dương Furniture Association (BIFA), the four-day trade show is expected to attract 6,000 visitors.

Attending are machinery manufacturers from Italy, Germany, Denmark, South Korea, Japan and China, and timber suppliers from the US, Canada, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand.

The biennial trade show is expected to unlock possibilities for local and foreign companies looking to tap into Việt Nam’s potential.

With its plentiful labour and entrepreneurs and excellent connectivity with key timber areas in the southeastern and Central Highlands regions, Bình Dương has a favourable business environment.

The province, which has attracted many wood processing enterprises, has an annual economic growth rate of 12.6 per cent.

Vice chairman of the province People's Committee, Nguyễn Văn Dành, said Bình Dương’s exports in the first six months topped US$19 billion, a 10 per cent year-on-year rise.

Its wood industry’s exports were worth over $6 billion, 43 per cent of the country's total.

Bình Dương is considered the capital of the country’s wood industry, he added.

Vietnamese wooden and furniture products are exported to more than 120 countries and territories.

It is the world’s fifth largest exporter and top in Southeast Asia.

Seminars on automation in the wood industry, and wood materials from the US and Europe will be held during the trade show.

Visitors will also have the chance to visit the most modern wood factories in the province.

It will create a forum for domestic and foreign enterprises to network and establish long-term co-operation to foster the development of Việt Nam’s timber sector. – VNS