D'Andre D. Lampkin Foundation Sponsors Back to School Expo

The event was attended by city of Ontario's Mayor, Paul Leon and Ontario Montclair School District Superintendant, James Hammond. Volunteers from JustServe.org and Caramel Connections Foundation raised awareness about local volunteer opportunities.
"Our current economy is not ideal for most people and therefore several families throughout Los Angeles and San Bernardino County are financially strapped," said D'Andre Lampkin, Founder and Board Chair of the D'Andre D. Lampkin Foundation. "Right now there are parents trying to figure out how they will be able to purchase all the necessary supplies in time for the start of school. We not only wanted to support students in need but increase enthusiasm for learning by hosting an event where parents could meet school district representatives and organizations willing to provide additional support throughout the school year," he added.
School supply drives help to ensure that all kids have the same opportunities to start the school year right. And for a third year in a row, the D'Andre D. Lampkin Foundation is ready to help. The Foundation's Back to School Supply Drive concluded on July 27, 2022. On August 6, 2022, the D’Andre D. Lampkin Foundation held its annual backpack giveaway event. This year they hosted a Back to School Expo at their headquarters office located at 2151 E Convention Center Way, Ontario, California. Thanks to the contributions of local businesses, nonprofits, and individuals, the non profit was able to provide over 200 backpacks to young learners throughout the Los Angeles and San Bernardino County regions. Not only did they endeavor to take the burden of purchasing school supplies off of parents experiencing financial hardships, they also educated them on organizations available to provide support. The event was attended by city of Ontario's Mayor, Paul Leon and Ontario Montclair School District Superintendant, James Hammond. Volunteers from JustServe.org and Caramel Connections Foundation raised awareness about local volunteer opportunities. Staff from the Ontario Montclair School District were present to provide information on school-district sponsored development programs available to parents. The healthcare staffing solutions agency, Care Staffing Professionals was onhand to provide resource information on COVID-19 vaccine requirements and vaccination clinic locations. El Sol Neighborhood Education Center provided information on applying for health insurance coverage.
"We are very proud of the sense of community we have been able to create here at the Lampkin Foundation," D'Andre said. "I am especially grateful for the businesses and volunteers that recognize the importance of giving back to their community."
