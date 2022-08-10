McNabola Law Group Representing Schiller Woods Forest Preserve Victim
Renowned Chicago-based law firm will represent victim injured by backing vehicle At Society of Friends of Radgoszcz Family Picnic Sunday, June 26, 2022CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advocating for one of the victims of a tragic incident at Schiller Woods Forest Preserve, the McNabola Law Group will represent Teresa Iwanicka to ensure she receives fair and just compensation for her injuries. Ms. Iwanicka was hit by a car while attending a family picnic sponsored by Society of Friends of Radgoszcz on June 26, 2022. The defendant’s Honda CR-V was parked on the grass near the picnic when the 89-year-old driver inadvertently put the van into reverse before accelerating into the crowd attending the picnic. Seven people suffered serious injuries, including the driver.
Ms. Iwanicka was one of two victims who were run over and trapped under the car until 30 people at the picnic were able to lift the vehicle and pull them to safety. She suffered serious leg and hand injuries and was taken to Loyola Medical Center.
“Although no criminal charges were filed, it is clear that the driver was negligent and caused serious injuries to Ms. Iwanicka and others attending the picnic,” said Mark E. McNabola, Founding Partner, McNabola Law Group. “This was a terrible experience, and we feel it is essential for Ms. Iwanicka to have the legal support she will need to be compensated for the physical and emotional injuries she has endured to date and moving forward.”
For further information, the case number is 2022L007046.
About McNabola Law Group
For more than three decades, the McNabola Law Group (McNabola) has distinguished itself as a premier law firm dedicated to representing individuals who have been wrongfully injured. Over the years, McNabola has won numerous verdicts and multimillion-dollar settlements for hundreds of deserving clients, earning the firm the highest reputation from jurists, the general public, and the clients it has represented. Based in Chicago, McNabola serves clients throughout the State of Illinois with unparalleled compassionate and committed legal representation. The firm is also actively involved in philanthropic, charitable, and educational activities and has been recognized by dozens of educational, religious, and charitable organizations including DePaul University, Notre Dame University, Catholic Charities, Boys Hope/Girls Hope, Mulliganeers, Dreams for Kids, and the Irish Fellowship Club of Chicago, among others. Mark McNabola, founder of the firm, is a frequent contributor to legal and scholarly publications, and has been honored on many occasions with awards from esteemed professional organizations and legal publications.
