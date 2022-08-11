Supreme Auctions To Offer Texas Hill Country CW Ranch at Auction August 30th – September 1st
With a robust Wedding Venue and a myriad of uses, the CW Ranch offers unlimited potential for its new ownerBOERNE, TX, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Escaping the ordinary just became possible at CW Ranch with spectacular scenic views, mature oak trees, and a variety of wildlife throughout its 66+ acres, rich history, and romantic appeal. This rancher’s delight can be your personal haven, equestrian facility, hunting lodge, family compound, or spectacular entertainment destination moments from both Boerne and Sisterdale. Supreme Auctions will offer this Texas Hill Country ranch property at auction August 30 – September 1, 2022, in cooperation with Pat Welch with Coldwell Banker D'Ann Harper, REALTORS®.
“The auction sale of CW Ranch offers a rare opportunity to acquire a thriving income-producing business, as the established wedding venue and the main lodge are highly sought-after among “brides-to-be” and vacation rental seekers,” stated Jennie Heal, president of Supreme Auctions. “With the Hill Country being home to over 100 wineries and vineyards, plus some incredible micro-breweries, residents and visitors alike enjoy endless recreational options, including Boerne’s Hill Country Mile… filled with colorful storefronts, art galleries, culinary delights, and historic buildings.”
With an unbridled sense of wonder, let your imagination soar as you gaze upon the over 66+ acres of endless possibilities. This traditional ranch dazzles with its sprawling main lodge (which is selling fully furnished), secondary home, entertainment/wedding venue, foreman’s house, guest cottage, two swimming pools, flower shop, workshop/toy barn, seasonal spring-fed creek, water catchment system, and vineyard-ready irrigated fields.
“This homestead is prime property with gorgeous views, live oak trees, rolling grazing fields, and rustic elegance, creating the perfect backdrop for your dream getaway,” stated listing agent Pat Welch. “Combined with the quiet seclusion, beauty of the property, and the park-like atmosphere filled with wildlife, you can’t go wrong with CW Ranch.”
The CW Ranch’s main lodge is primely situated on the property with a large, covered patio and extended deck to enjoy the warm Texas air. The outdoor areas of the lodge provide the ideal environment to relax by the pool, host large gatherings, or simply soak in the Texas Hill Country views. Just across from the main lodge is a secondary home that also enjoys stunning panoramic views and a private pool. An ancillary drive provides access to the existing wedding/entertainment venue, an active revenue-generating business for the current owners. Supporting the wedding venue is a workshop/toy barn, a flower shop, foreman’s house, and guest cottage.
“It has been a blessed experience raising our family at CW Ranch,” stated the current owner. “This homestead was perfect for raising our family, holiday celebrations, and offering peace, quiet, and tranquility throughout the property. As a bonus, we could jump in the car and be in San Antonio in less than an hour or at our favorite restaurant in 15-20 minutes. This ranch has everything and more.”
The CW Ranch provides the perfect setting for ranchers, families, and events in the heart of Texas Hill Country. This distinctive property will be sold at auction August 30 – September 1, 2022. To learn more, contact Supreme Auctions at (866) 929-2243 or visit SupremeAuctions.com.
About Supreme Auctions
Supreme Auctions, the firm that started the Luxury Real Estate Auction Industry, is a leader in luxury real estate property auctions, providing proprietary accelerated marketing services unique to each distinctive property represented and sold. The company has a dedicated team of auction marketing professionals that provide decades of expertise, integrity, and knowledge. As the Architects of the Industry™, Supreme Auctions provides the highest level of service to both sellers and buyers of multimillion-dollar luxury properties by combining experience with the most current technology and marketing resources. The company offers sellers and luxury brokerages worldwide the optimal auction strategy to ideally suit each exclusive property, providing services that are unparalleled in the luxury real estate auction industry.
CW Ranch Auction - Sept 1st - Boerne, Texas Hill Country - Supreme Auctions