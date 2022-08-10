Galaxy Press Announces Partnership with Daintree Books in Australia

Galaxy Press and Daintree Books have partnered to establish distribution of L. Ron Hubbard fiction and the Writers of the Future series in Australia

Daintree Books is making L. Ron Hubbard's fiction works available throughout Australia.

We are excited to work with Galaxy Press to bring their titles to the Australian market.”
— Andrew La Torraca, Managing Director Daintree Distribution
BELROSE, NSW, AUSTRALIA, August 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Galaxy Press is pleased to announce its partnership with Daintree Books in Australia to distribute its line of L. Ron Hubbard fiction works. “We created Galaxy Press in 2002 to oversee the publication and distribution of Mr. Hubbard’s works,” stated John Goodwin, President of Galaxy Press, from his office in Los Angeles, California. “We look forward to making Mr. Hubbard’s works available throughout Australia with our newly created relationship with Daintree Books,” he concluded.

Andrew La Torraca, Managing Director, Educational Group Pty Ltd, and Daintree Distribution, announced, “We are excited to work with Galaxy Press to bring their titles to the Australian market.”

The MD continued, “With the international writing contest, Writers of the Future, we should see more and more local talent getting a boost. At Daintree Books, our simple philosophy is to select informative, engaging, and imaginative books that will inspire curious young minds and embed a lifelong love of reading.”

Australia is home to #1 New York Times bestselling author Sean Williams, Writers of the Future 1992 winner who became a Contest judge in 2003. There have been several winners over the years. In just the last few years, Australian winners have included C. Winspear (Grand Prize winner Volume 36, “The Trade”), Michael Gardner (Volume 36, “Foundations”), and J.A. Becker (Volume 38 “For the Federation”).

La Torraca concluded, “Our aim is to bring knowledge, passion, and enthusiasm to readers. This will be a great fit.”

The Writers of the Future Writing Contest, now in its 39th year, was initiated by L. Ron Hubbard to provide “a means for new and budding writers to have a chance for their creative efforts to be seen and acknowledged.” Based on its success, its sister contest, Illustrators of the Future, was created five years later to provide that same opportunity for the aspiring artist.

The 535 past winners and published finalists of the Writing Contest have published over 1,900 novels and nearly 6,200 short stories. In addition, they have produced 36 New York Times bestsellers, and their works have sold over 60 million copies.

The 382 past winners of the Illustrating Contest have produced over 6,200 illustrations, 390 comic books, graced 624 books and albums with their art, and visually contributed to 68 TV shows and 40 major movies.

For more information about L. Ron Hubbard titles, visit galaxypress.com/l-ron-hubbard-books/. For more information about Daintree Books, visit www.daintreebooks.com.au/books/?isbn=9781619867017.

