Conrail to Close Aramingo Avenue This Weekend for Track Replacement Near Castor Avenue in Philadelphia

King of Prussia, PA – Conrail is planning to close Aramingo Avenue between Castor Avenue and Butler Street from 5:00 PM Saturday, August 13, to 5:00 AM Monday, August 15, for track replacement, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

During the weekend closure, Aramingo Avenue motorists will be directed to use either Castro Avenue or Butler Street to access Richmond Street or Frankford Avenue. Local access will be maintained to the shopping center.

Motorists are advised to allow more time for travel near the work area because backups and slowdowns will occur along the detour route. All scheduled activities are weather dependent and subject to change.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com or downloading the 511PA mobile application. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

Information about infrastructure in District 6, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

