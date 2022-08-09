School District Responsibility for Student Costs During the 2022-2023 School Year

The following amounts will be used for the 2022-2023 school year to determine the school district's responsibility (cost cap) for the education of resident students. For special education students, the school district incurs the full cost based upon an approved contract and is reimbursed for amounts in excess of the cost cap. For regular education students attending residential treatment facilities, the Department of Public Instruction will pay the excess cost, and the district of residence will only be responsible for the state average cost.

2021-2022 Cost Cap 2022-2023 Cost Cap 2022-2023 Daily Rate Special Education students placed by district (based on 4 times the state average cost) Elementary (grades 1-8) $50,292.64 $55,184.04 $287.39 / day Secondary (grades 9-12) $55,241.44 $58,659.36 $315.67 / day Regular and special education students are placed for reasons other than education (based on the state average cost) Elementary (grades 1-8) $12,573.16 $13,796.01 $78.83 / day Secondary (grades 9-12) $13,810.36 $14,664.84 $83.80 / day Capital outlay used for tuition purposes $1,536.54 $1,563.54

If you have any questions, please contact Adam Tescher at (701) 328-3291.