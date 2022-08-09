University of Colorado Medicine OB-GYN Expands Denver Presence With New Central Park Clinic
The new clinic features minimally invasive gynecologic surgery and in-office hysteroscopies along with other advanced women’s health servicesDENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- University of Colorado Medicine Obstetrics and Gynecology (CU OB-GYN) is pleased to announce the opening of its new clinic in the heart of Denver’s Central Park neighborhood. The office, located at 3055 Roslyn Street, Suite 230, is home to more than a dozen women’s healthcare providers who offer advanced, integrated care to women in the Central Park, Park Hill and area neighborhoods.
“With this additional office, our top-rated women's health team is better able to serve more women in Denver,” said Dr. Steve Rotholz, a physician at the CU Medicine OB-GYN Central Park clinic. “Our practice of OB-GYN physicians, certified nurse midwives, nurse practitioners and physician assistants will offer the ideal blend of routine preventive and specialist care in a beautiful and convenient setting.”
In addition to providing individualized and integrated health services such as annual wellness visits, contraception, obstetrics and gynecology, the new clinic features a suite for minor procedures that can be performed in the office under sedation. This provides convenience and is less expensive than a hospital. The new clinic also offers high-risk pregnancy consultations and fetal ultrasounds with on-site CU Maternal-Fetal Medicine specialists.
The new location joins six existing CU OB-GYN clinics in Highlands Ranch, Parker, Cherry Creek and Denver, providing further access to our unique, specialty providers who care for conditions such as pelvic pain, sexual health, menopause and conditions treated by minimally invasive and robotic surgery.
About University of Colorado Medicine OB-GYN
With more than 20 physicians, University of Colorado Medicine OB-GYN is one of the most diversified obstetrics and gynecology practices in the Rocky Mountains region. The staff’s goal is to provide personalized care using the most proven and advanced medicine. Our providers’ aim is to advance the health of women through innovative discovery in research, education, patient care and national leadership. Call 720-553-2850 for more information or visit obgyn.coloradowomenshealth.com.
