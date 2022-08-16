MERIT Claims Position on Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies for Fifth Year Running
Receiving this distinction for five years in a row is a great honor. It’s also a testament to how hard our team works at providing value to our customers.”MADISON, WI, UNITED STATES , August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MERIT CRO, Inc., a global endpoint service provider focusing on the ophthalmic, respiratory, and oncology therapeutic areas, announced today that it has been named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies for the fifth year in a row. The recognition comes in MERIT’s 10th anniversary year.
“Receiving this distinction for five years in a row is a great honor,” said Yijun Huang, Co-Founder and CEO of MERIT. “It’s also a testament to how hard our team works at providing value to our customers,” he added.
The Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing privately held companies is considered by many to be a top hallmark of entrepreneurial success. The Inc. 5000 ranks companies by overall revenue growth over a three-year period. MERIT received the rank of 3274 for the 2022 list.
ABOUT MERIT
MERIT is a global endpoint service provider specializing in the ophthalmology, respiratory, and oncology therapeutic areas. We partner with CROs as well as pharmaceutical and biotech companies to deliver reliable endpoint services in multi-regional clinical trials. Together our work advances and accelerates the improvement of therapeutic options for patients worldwide.
MERIT’s EXCELSIOR™ technology platform increases accuracy and efficiency by providing a suite of advanced endpoint analysis tools designed based on our extensive collaboration with biopharma companies.
MERIT’s offices are located in Madison, WI, North Liberty, IA, and in Shanghai, China. We conduct studies across the globe with experience managing clinical sites in 58 countries. Visit our website to learn more: https://meritcro.com/
