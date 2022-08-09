Conduct Board Releases August Disciplinary Recommendations

Within the conduct board's two disciplinary reports is a suggested indefinite suspension.

The Ohio Board of Professional Conduct has filed two disciplinary case reports with the Supreme Court of Ohio.

Both reports recommend sanctioning attorneys charged with professional misconduct.

The parties will have an opportunity to file objections to the board’s reports and recommendations with the Supreme Court. If a party files objections, the Court will schedule the case for oral argument.

Additional information about each case, including the report and recommendation, may be obtained by clicking on the case number below. Questions regarding cases pending before the Court should be directed to the Court’s Office of Public Information at 614.387.9250.

Champaign County

Disciplinary Counsel v. Ryan Shane Reed

Supreme Court Case No. 2022-0955

Recommended sanction: Indefinite suspension

Greene County

Disciplinary Counsel v. Brittany Dawn O’Diam

Supreme Court Case No. 2022-0953

Recommended Sanction: Six-month suspension, stayed