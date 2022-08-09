Submit Release
Conduct Board Releases August Disciplinary Recommendations

Ohio Board of Professional Conduct written on top of its logo consisting of gold and blue rings and other shapes.

Within the conduct board's two disciplinary reports is a suggested indefinite suspension.

The Ohio Board of Professional Conduct has filed two disciplinary case reports with the Supreme Court of Ohio.

Both reports recommend sanctioning attorneys charged with professional misconduct.

The parties will have an opportunity to file objections to the board’s reports and recommendations with the Supreme Court. If a party files objections, the Court will schedule the case for oral argument.

Additional information about each case, including the report and recommendation, may be obtained by clicking on the case number below. Questions regarding cases pending before the Court should be directed to the Court’s Office of Public Information at 614.387.9250.

Champaign County

Disciplinary Counsel v. Ryan Shane Reed
Supreme Court Case No. 2022-0955
Recommended sanction: Indefinite suspension

Greene County

Disciplinary Counsel v. Brittany Dawn O’Diam
Supreme Court Case No. 2022-0953
Recommended Sanction: Six-month suspension, stayed

