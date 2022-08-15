Submit Release
Labfront’s Fall 2022 Research Grant for Undergraduates

Labfront is offering an undergraduate research grant valued at $2000 for students of all disciplinary backgrounds interested in real-world data capture.

BOSTON, MA, U.S.A., August 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Labfront has announced their latest research grant geared specifically toward undergraduate students. The grant includes biomarker data-gathering devices, financial support, and access to Labfront’s data collection and participant management tool, for a total value of $2000 USD.

Labfront is a global startup that offers health researchers a code-free digital biomarker collection and analytics platform to usher in a new era of data-rich research. As part of their mission to support academic research, Labfront runs annual grant initiatives in hopes of helping up-and-coming researchers accomplish their study goals. Their 2022 Summer Grant program received nearly 150 applications from students across North America.

Undergraduate student research is a vastly underfunded sector in academia. By creating a grant exclusively for undergraduates, Labfront aims to empower students of all levels to launch their own studies using real-world data.

Labfront’s Fall Grant is open to undergraduate students of all disciplinary backgrounds interested in collecting physiological data in their research. The awardee will be given five Garmin wearable devices, a Labfront Advanced plan, and an honorarium of $250 (a total value of $2000 USD) to help collect digital biomarkers such as heart rate and sleep.

Applications for the Fall Grant are open from August 15, 2022 until November 15, 2022. For details on how to apply and for information on other grant opportunities, visit Labfront’s Grants page.


About Labfront
Labfront is a global startup specializing in health data analytics. It is currently disrupting academic health research through its code-free digital biomarker collection and analytics platform. With the recent explosion of sensors in the scientific community, Labfront is helping health researchers process the overwhelming amount of complex data and transition to the data-rich future.
For more information, visit labfront.com.

Media Team
Labfront
media@labfront.com
