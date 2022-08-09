Natural Resource Commission to meet Aug. 11 in Des Moines

DES MOINES – The Natural Resource Commission (NRC) of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will hold its monthly meeting at 9:30 a.m., Aug. 11, in the Wallace State Office Building, second floor conference room, 502 East Ninth Street, in Des Moines. The meeting is open to the public.

Members of the NRC are Margo Underwood, Marcus Branstad, Laura Hommel, Tom Prickett, Laura Foell, Uriah Hansen and Tammi Kircher. The director of the DNR is Kayla Lyon.

The following is the agenda for the Aug. 11 meeting.

Approval of Agenda Consent Agenda (*within agenda indicates proposed consent agenda item) *Easement Conveyance, Cedar River - Linn County *Contract with RLC Roberts Trust (IHAP) *Contract with Custom Forestry Applications, LLC *Contract with JNC Construction LLC *Contract with Kirkpatrick Brush and Snow LLC *Contract with Armodus, LLC

Approve Minutes of July 13 Meeting

Director’s Remarks

Division Administrator’s Remarks

*Public Land Management Project: Easement Conveyance, Cedar River - Linn County

Construction – Large Projects Green Valley State Park, Fishing Pier – Union County Prairie Rose State Park, Spoil Site Decommissioning – Shelby County Lake Darling State Park, Concrete Trail – Washington County Lake Ahquabi State Park, Office Addition – Warren County Lake Ahquabi State Park, Road Reconstruction – Warren County George Wyth State Park, Trail Repair – Black Hawk County

*Contract with RLC Roberts Trust (IHAP)

*Contract with Custom Forestry Applications, LLC

*Contract with JNC Construction LLC

Contract with Iowa State University (Deer Study)

Contract with Ducks Unlimited Inc. (West Swan Lake)

Chapter 101, Falconry Regulations – Permit Lottery Drawing

*Contract with Kirkpatrick Brush and Snow LLC

*Contract with Armodus, LLC

General Discussion NRC Discussion of Administrative Law Judge Case



Next meeting, Sept. 7, in Scott County

