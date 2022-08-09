Submit Release
Natural Resource Commission to meet Aug. 11 in Des Moines

DES MOINES – The Natural Resource Commission (NRC) of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will hold its monthly meeting at 9:30 a.m., Aug. 11, in the Wallace State Office Building, second floor conference room, 502 East Ninth Street, in Des Moines. The meeting is open to the public.

The public may participate remotely either by video conference at https://meet.google.com/sco-mbns-qva or phone by dialing 442-242-3609 a few minutes before the meeting begins. When prompted, enter the pin ‪883 789 392 followed by the # key.

Members of the NRC are Margo Underwood, Marcus Branstad, Laura Hommel, Tom Prickett, Laura Foell, Uriah Hansen and Tammi Kircher. The director of the DNR is Kayla Lyon.

Any person participating in the public meeting and has special requirements such as those related to mobility or hearing impairments should contact the DNR or ADA Coordinator at 515-725-8200, Relay Iowa TTY Service 800-735-7942, or Webmaster@dnr.iowa.gov, and advise of specific needs.

The following is the agenda for the Aug. 11 meeting.

  • Approval of Agenda
    • Consent Agenda (*within agenda indicates proposed consent agenda item)
    • *Easement Conveyance, Cedar River - Linn County
    • *Contract with RLC Roberts Trust (IHAP)
    • *Contract with Custom Forestry Applications, LLC
    • *Contract with JNC Construction LLC
    • *Contract with Kirkpatrick Brush and Snow LLC
    • *Contract with Armodus, LLC
  • Approve Minutes of July 13 Meeting
  • Director’s Remarks
  • Division Administrator’s Remarks
  • *Public Land Management Project: Easement Conveyance, Cedar River - Linn County
  • Construction – Large Projects
    • Green Valley State Park, Fishing Pier – Union County
    • Prairie Rose State Park, Spoil Site Decommissioning – Shelby County
    • Lake Darling State Park, Concrete Trail – Washington County
    • Lake Ahquabi State Park, Office Addition – Warren County
    • Lake Ahquabi State Park, Road Reconstruction – Warren County
    • George Wyth State Park, Trail Repair – Black Hawk County
  • *Contract with RLC Roberts Trust (IHAP)
  • *Contract with Custom Forestry Applications, LLC
  • *Contract with JNC Construction LLC
  • Contract with Iowa State University (Deer Study)
  • Contract with Ducks Unlimited Inc. (West Swan Lake)
  • Chapter 101, Falconry Regulations – Permit Lottery Drawing
  • *Contract with Kirkpatrick Brush and Snow LLC
  • *Contract with Armodus, LLC
  • General Discussion
    • NRC Discussion of Administrative Law Judge Case

Next meeting, Sept. 7, in Scott County

For a complete agenda and tour schedule, go to www.iowadnr.gov/nrc

