Learn to Hunt program opens registration for waterfowl course

DES MOINES - The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is offering a program to teach skills needed to hunt, field dress and cook waterfowl to adults who have little to no waterfowl hunting experience.

The same program will be offered in two different formats - as a webinar on Aug. 30, and as an in-person class on Sept. 10.

“The course is designed for adults and by offering it in two different ways, we’re allowing the participants to choose the option that best fits their busy lifestyle,” said Jamie Cook, program coordinator with the Iowa DNR. “Waterfowl hunting can be challenging and this course will teach basic strategies, proper equipment, where to hunt, safe shooting practices, and how to field dress, prepare and cook them.”

Cook said the in-person option will include hands on lessons on shooting techniques and range time for those looking to improve their shooting skills.

The Aug. 30 webinar is free and be held via Zoom from 6 to 8 p.m. Space is limited so early registration is encouraged. To begin the registration process, go to https://us02web.zoom.us/ webinar/register/WN_qlj7U- CpQjGs58fgXYYk7w

The Sept. 10 in-person course costs $20 and will be held at the Olofson Shooting Range, near Polk City, from 2 to 7 p.m. Space is limited so early registration is encouraged. For more information and to begin the registration process, go to http://events.constantcontact. com/register/event?llr= dep4qyuab&oeidk= a07ej9evnjzda219543

The program is provided through a partnership with the Iowa DNR and Delta Waterfowl. It is part of a national effort to recruit, retain and reactivate hunters due to the overall decline in hunting and outdoor recreation.