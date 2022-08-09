REPRESENTATIVE CARL O. SHERMAN HOST COMMUNITY CONVERSATION WITH STUDENTS ABOUT THE IMPORTANCE ON GUN SAFETY.



by: Rep. Sherman, Carl Sr.

08/09/2022

Lancaster, Texas – State Representative Carl O. Sherman (District -109) will be hosting a Community Conversation with Students on the importance of gun safety on Saturday, August 13th at 11:00 A.M. CT.

“The lack of gun safety laws has created a catastrophic and unconscionable loss of life. This issue has affected many students across the United States and continues to be a concern for parents. As many Texas students prepare for the upcoming school year, it is important to listen to their voices. It is not only important. It is our duty to provide them with a safe and healthy learning environment,” stated Representative Carl O. Sherman

TASC President, John Thomas Borowitz will speak on how this issue has affected students across the state of Texas. Josh Erched, who is a Parkland shooting survivor and has participated in March for Our Lives, will provide perspective on how this issue has affected a student’s learning environment. Sophia Liu who is involved in mental health advocacy and will provide perspective on how gun violence in the classroom is correlated to mental health.

Rep. Sherman’s community conversation with students will also highlight how essential and crucial it is to provide students with the proper learning environment. The conversation will be moderated by Grecia Herrera-Herrera, an Intern with the Office of Rep. Sherman and a student at the University of Chicago, and Gustavo Obregon Jr, an Intern with the Office of Rep. Sherman and a student at the University of Texas at Austin.

“I invite everyone to join me for this community conversation with students,” State Representative Carl O. Sherman concluded. “I know we are all interested on our student’s safety.”



