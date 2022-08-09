Submit Release
Wolf trapper education class offered Nov. 27 in Salmon

A wolf trapper education class will be offered in Salmon on Sunday, November 27 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Idaho Fish and Game office.

Wolf trapper education classes are in high demand in our area and are usually taught just a few times a year - so if you need a class, sign up now!

Here’s what you need to know if you wish to take a class:

  • Anyone intending to trap wolves in Idaho must attend wolf trapper education prior to purchasing wolf trapping tags.
  • Anyone intending to trap wolves that did NOT hold an Idaho trapping license prior to 2011 is required to take both trapper and wolf-trapper education courses.  So, if that applies to you, check for upcoming trapper education classes as well.
  • Students must pre-register online by visiting Fish and Game’s website.  The cost is $9.75.
  • A wolf trapper education class provides students with interactive, hands-on training from experienced, certified trapper instructors.

For more information, please contact the Fish and Game office in Salmon at 208-756-2271.

 

Wolf trapper education class offered Nov. 27 in Salmon

