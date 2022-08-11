Tignis Appoints Mario Faria as Director, Semiconductor Solutions
Executive to Drive Growth in Semiconductor Manufacturing Industry Adoption of Company’s AI Process Control PlatformSEATTLE, WASH., U.S.A., August 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tignis, a technology innovator in AI process control for semiconductor manufacturing, today announced it has hired Mario Faria as director, semiconductor solutions. Recognized for his expertise in driving business growth, Mr. Faria will be responsible for unifying the design, marketing and business development of Tignis’ products for semiconductor equipment manufacturing and wafer fabs.
“We’re pleased to have Mario join our leadership team,” said Jon Herlocker, president and CEO of Tignis. “Tignis is actively working with the world’s top semiconductor equipment manufacturers to accelerate development of next-generation technology. Mario’s leadership will be instrumental in our continued expansion throughout this important market. His position is at the forefront of defining and delivering our cutting-edge solutions, and we are confident that Mario’s focused experience and industry relationships will drive substantial growth for Tignis.”
“I’m excited about working with this visionary and talented team,” said Mario Faria, Tignis director, semiconductor solutions. “The company is well-known for its innovative software solutions that use AI and machine learning to support advanced process control technologies in semiconductor equipment manufacturing and fabrication. Being able to support the company in achieving greater levels of global industry adoption is a fantastic opportunity.”
Mr. Faria has more than 20 years of experience in semiconductors and brings broad technical, operations, applications and business development expertise. Most recently, he served as a partner and vice president of operations for The MAX Group, an operational efficiency consulting service provider for semiconductor wafer fabs where he was responsible for operations management and business development for the Americas region. Prior to that, Mr. Faria worked at Texas Instruments and at LTX/Credence as a product and applications engineer. He started his career as a test and product engineer for IBM Microelectronics. He holds a BSEE from Florida State University, an MSEE with emphasis in Integrated Circuits, and an Executive MBA from the University of Florida.
A long-time contributor in industry association leadership roles, Mr. Faria has been active in the SEMI Fab Owners Alliance (FOA) for 10 years. For CS-MANTECH, he served in the Technical Program Committee for four years and is currently part of the Executive Committee team. He also consulted and serves as a member of the advisory board for an Air Force Research Lab-funded program for “Secure Digital Twin for Semiconductors” through BRIDG.
About Tignis
Tignis (tignis.com) specializes in AI-powered process control with a physics and engineering foundation. Headquartered in Seattle, the company develops and sells innovative software solutions that use AI and machine learning to enable next-generation manufacturing processes—increasing manufacturing yield, decreasing process downtime, and reducing costs. Actively working with the world’s top semiconductor equipment manufacturers, Tignis also has a proven track record of empowering other large-scale mission-critical industries. Tignis solutions are deployed in hundreds of facilities worldwide.
