Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,066 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 218,182 in the last 365 days.

ADVISORY – EXETER TOWNSHIP – TOMORROW – Berks Police Department Conduct Enforcement Activity Highlighting Move Over Law

​Tomorrow, members of Exeter Township Police will join with the Highway Safety Network, and Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) to conduct an enforcement activity to highlight Pennsylvania’s Move Over Law.


The enforcement is part of Pennsylvania’s Highway Safety Program and is funded by part of PennDOT’s investment of federal funds from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). Members of the media are encouraged to attend.


WHAT: Police and highway safety partners will hold a media event to highlight Pennsylvania’s Move Over Law. 

WHEN: August 10, 2022; 9:00 AM – 10:00 AM

WHERE: 489 East Neversink Road, Reading, PA 19606



MEDIA CONTACT: Sean Brown, 610-871-4556, sebrown@pa.gov 


# # #


You just read:

ADVISORY – EXETER TOWNSHIP – TOMORROW – Berks Police Department Conduct Enforcement Activity Highlighting Move Over Law

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.