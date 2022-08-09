ADVISORY – EXETER TOWNSHIP – TOMORROW – Berks Police Department Conduct Enforcement Activity Highlighting Move Over Law

​Tomorrow, members of Exeter Township Police will join with the Highway Safety Network, and Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) to conduct an enforcement activity to highlight Pennsylvania’s Move Over Law.





The enforcement is part of Pennsylvania’s Highway Safety Program and is funded by part of PennDOT’s investment of federal funds from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). Members of the media are encouraged to attend.





WHAT: Police and highway safety partners will hold a media event to highlight Pennsylvania’s Move Over Law.

WHEN: August 10, 2022; 9:00 AM – 10:00 AM

WHERE: 489 East Neversink Road, Reading, PA 19606









MEDIA CONTACT: Sean Brown, 610-871-4556, sebrown@pa.gov





# # #





