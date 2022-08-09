Submit Release
Routes 158/208 Improvement Work Begins Friday in Lawrence County

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing roadway improvement work on Routes 158 and 208 in New Wilmington Borough and Wilmington Township, Lawrence County will begin Friday, August 12 weather permitting.

Single-lane alternating traffic will occur daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through late October in the following locations:

  • Route 158 between South New Castle Street and South Market Street

  • Route 208 (West Neshannock Avenue) between Route 18 and Route 158 (South New Castle Street)

  • Route 208 (East Neshannock Avenue) between South Market Street and Westminster Drive

Crews from Lindy Paving will conduct milling and paving operations, drainage improvement work, and line painting.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #


