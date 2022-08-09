Closure Next Week on Field Station Road in Lewis and Gable Townships, Lycoming County

Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised that Route 1004 (Field Station Road) will be closed starting next week in Lewis and Gamble townships, Lycoming County, for an erosion control project.



On Monday, August 15 through Thursday, August 18, Field Station Road will be closed between Route 1001 (Rose Valley Road / Flannigan Road) in Gamble Township and Route 14 in Lewis Township, while the contractor HRI. Inc., removes trees, cuts back the bank, and installs storm water cross pipes.



A detour using Rose Valley Road / Flannigan Road, Route 1006 (Slacks Run Road), and Route 14 will be in place for the duration of the project.



Although the project will not be complete, Field Station Road will be open to traffic beginning Thursday, August 18. Motorists can expect single lane conditions with flagging. In September, a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) paving crew is expected to pave Field Station Road to complete the project.



Work on this project is expected to be completed in September of 2022, weather permitting.



Motorists should be alert, slow down, and expect delays in travel.



MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov.

