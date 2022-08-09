Route 1034 Tanyard Hollow Road Closure

​Uniontown, PA – PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists of the closure of Route 1034 (Tanyard Hollow Road) located in Bullskin Township, Fayette County. The closure will be located between Moon Lane and Route 1051 (Breakneck Road). The closure will begin Monday, August 15 and is anticipated to reopen late October, weather permitting.

The closure will be in place to allow crews to demolish the existing structure and replace it with a precast concrete box culvert with wingwalls. A posted detour will be in place utilizing Breakneck Road, Rock Ridge Road and Route 711.

PennDOT Department Force Bridge Crews will be performing the work.

MEDIA CONTACT: Melissa Maczko, 724.439.7340 or mmaczko@pa.gov

