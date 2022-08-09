Submit Release
RESCHEDULED: Depot Street Road Closure

​Uniontown, PA – PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists the closure of a section of Depot Street between northbound Route 119 (3rd Street) and southbound Route 119 (4th Street) located in Youngwood Borough in Westmoreland County has been rescheduled. The closure will now begin Monday, August 15 and will be in place until Thursday, August 18. 

The closure will be in place to allow crews to perform roadway excavation and paving on Depot Street. A northbound detour will be in place using Washington Avenue and southbound Route 119 (4th Street). A southbound detour will use Hillis Street and northbound Route 119 (3rd Street).  Motorists should drive with caution through work zones.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

MEDIA CONTACT: Melissa Maczko, 724.439.7340 or mmaczko@pa.gov

