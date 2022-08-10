More Renewables Boost ‘Smart Energy’ Resource Needs
OATI technologies harness demand-side reserves for a balanced and reliable electrical grid
OATI has multiple, demand-side energy technology solutions to empower utilities to rely on renewables to both create a greener grid and be more reliable.”MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, USA, August 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Greater reliance on renewable energy resources continues to increase the need for ancillary grid services to ensure a balanced, reliable electrical grid. According to an ISO New England Inc. study released last month, a greater reliance on renewables in the New England region will increase the need for reserve energy margins by as much as threefold by 2040, or risk increased electrical power volatility and outages. To provide the flexibility to achieve these large, reserve-energy increases, OATI has developed and deployed a suite of ‘Smart Energy’ Grid Service offerings.
— Sasan Mokhtari, Ph.D.
“The challenge with an increasing reliance on wind and solar resources are their intermittency as an electrical energy resource,” says Sasan Mokhtari, Ph.D., Open Access Technology International, Inc. (OATI) President and CEO. “Changes in wind speed or cloud movement could result in generation fluctuations which call for more flexible ramping, balancing energy, and other ancillary services to keep the grid operating reliably.”
The power system does not necessarily need to draw upon fossil-fuel resources to provide these services. Instead, decarbonized, demand-side resources can activate to provide the reserve energy and balancing services that may be temporarily needed.
“OATI has multiple, demand-side energy technology solutions to empower utilities to rely on renewables to both create a greener grid and be more reliable,” says Dr. Mokhtari. “Our solutions enable utilities to call upon flexible, ‘Smart’ resources to provide the needed energy ramping and balancing capabilities for a stable electrical grid.”
For example, OATI’s innovative, Distributed Energy Resource Management System (DERMS) webSmartEnergy® technology allows utilities to orchestrate various DERs, such as battery storage systems, smart thermostats, smart appliances, smart inverters and EV charging technology, that give the grid decarbonized energy flexibility and resilience. It can also aggregate and dispatch these demand-side capabilities as needed when renewables are generating less energy than the grid requires.
OATI also offers several other green-energy management solutions, such as GridMind™, the industry’s premier microgrid controller, OATI AMIoT™, the low-cost, wireless, intelligent data network to facilitate green energy distributed resources, and OATI EVolution™, a full range of Smart EV charging management solutions to create a superior EV charging experience for EV drivers, among others.
To learn more, contact sales@oati.net.
